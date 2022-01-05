AEW star CM Punk has issued a response to new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada, who won the title from Shingo Takagi at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 1 earlier today.

Okada recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso and expressed interest in wanting to wrestle Punk and Bryan Danielson. You can click here for highlights from Okada’s interview.

In an update, Punk took to Twitter and gave Okada the address to The United Center in Chicago, where he made his debut for AEW on Rampage back in the summer.

“Here’s my address, come see me: 1901 W Madison St Chicago, IL 60612 United States @rainmakerXokada,” Punk wrote.

Punk and Okada have never wrestled. There’s been speculation on Okada possibly working with AEW due to the AEW – NJPW working relationship as he’s been name-dropped on AEW programming in recent months.

Punk is currently feuding with MJF in AEW. Okada will defend his newly-won title against Will Ospreay at Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 16 tonight.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Punk’s full tweet below:

Here’s my address, come see me: 1901 W Madison St

Chicago, IL 60612

United States@rainmakerXokada pic.twitter.com/y5p19szjQl — player/coach (@CMPunk) January 4, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.