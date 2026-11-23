CM Punk has a message for fans about respecting personal boundaries.

The WWE Superstar took to his Instagram Stories on Monday, November 23, to remind fans that approaching wrestlers in public and making unwanted physical contact is not acceptable.

“Begging you please,” Punk wrote. “Do not run up on people in the street and touch them. Fastest way to be sure to not get whatever it is you want.”

The message comes after Punk has previously spoken out about inappropriate fan behavior, including issues involving fans approaching wrestlers in public and failing to respect their personal space.

Punk has made it clear on multiple occasions that while he appreciates the support of fans, there are boundaries that should be respected when encountering performers outside of WWE events.

His latest Instagram Story did not identify a specific individual or provide details about what prompted the message.

The issue has been an ongoing concern for Punk. During WrestleMania week earlier this year, he was involved in an incident in which he slapped a phone out of a fan’s hand after the individual reportedly got too close to Bayley and AJ Lee.

In July, Punk also discouraged fans from waiting around WWE talent hotels, suggesting they attend official events such as Fanatics Fest instead.

More recently, Punk addressed another unwanted interaction in a November 7 Instagram Story, writing, “Only one grown man touched me at the gym today. Progress!”