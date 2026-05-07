CM Punk is stepping into the spotlight outside of WWE once again.

It has been announced that former WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Best In The World” CM Punk has been added to the lineup for Night of Too Many Stars, which takes place on Thursday, May 7 at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the Netflix Is A Joke Fest. The announcement was made as a late addition to the star-studded event.

Punk joins a loaded roster of entertainment names scheduled for the show, including John Mulaney, Steve Carell, Conan O’Brien, Adam Sandler, Johnny Knoxville, Jimmy Kimmel, and Bob Odenkirk. At this time, there are no details regarding exactly how Punk will be involved during the event.

The show will be hosted by Jon Stewart and is being held to benefit autism programs, services, and schools throughout the United States. The annual special traditionally features major names from comedy, television, film, and sports entertainment, with proceeds going toward the charitable initiatives.

Big crossover appearance for Punk.

The former WWE Champion has not appeared on WWE television since the April 20 episode of RAW, where he shared an in-ring segment with Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes. Since then, WWE has not officially announced when Punk will make his next appearance for the company.