Former WWE superstar CM Punk held a Q&A on his Twitter account last night answering a number of questions about rap, buffets, and of course, pro-rasslin.
One fan asked the Chicago Savior about how he saw a potential dream match with Stone Cold Steve Austin going if they ever collided, to which Punk gave the following answer.
Would’ve been short. GTS, 1 2 3.
It didn’t take long for the Rattlesnake to come back with a prediction of his own, joking that they would have gone nearly an hour before he caught Punk with his signature Stone Cold Stunner.
I see. @CMPunk You did say that. Damn. Complete delusion. I had us at a 60 minute time limit match at the Rosemont Horizon. Right there in Chicago. Chi Town. The Windy City. Helluva match. Caught you with a Stunner at 59:56. You did not kick out. Bottom line.
You can see the exchange below.
