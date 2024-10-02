“The Best in the World” is a man of his word.

As noted, CM Punk teased a surprise heading into the NXT on CW debut show in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois on Tuesday night, October 1, 2024.

“The Second City Saint” noted that the surprise was for anyone who likes to have fun, or is just hungry.

Following the conclusion of the 10/2 NXT on CW debut broadcast from AllState Arena, CM Punk gifted the entire crowd with pizza from Chicago’s own Lou Malnati’s.

First, free ice cream bars for the crowd in his AEW Rampage debut years ago in “The Windy City.”

Now, free pizza for the crowd in his WWE NXT on CW debut in Chi-Town.

You’ve got to love CM Punk.

Pizza for everybody! @CMPunk just sent the Chicago crowd home with a late-night treat! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/xcUArytyvj — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 2, 2024

CM Punk pulled up with the Lou Malnati’s trucks and they gave out free pizza to the fans after @WWENXT !! #NXT pic.twitter.com/9FIagCMJ77 — Just A Wrestling Fan (@WrestlingFan250) October 2, 2024

cm punk bought us pizza pic.twitter.com/ZaKLsRcUaw — lina ּ ֶָ֢. (@RlRUKA) October 2, 2024

CM PUNK BOUGHT US FREE PIZZA pic.twitter.com/TwiaR5kpBT — zach (@Cantguardzach2) October 2, 2024