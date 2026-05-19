CM Punk and Ken Shamrock are joining the panel for a new UFC special.

The following press release was issued on Monday with all of the details:

MARIO LOPEZ TO LEAD “UFC RIVALS,” A SPECIAL TWO-EPISODE EVENT PREMIERING SUNDAY, JUNE 21ST AT 8PM ET/PT ON A&E

BACK-TO-BACK EPISODES DELVE INTO ICONIC UFC FEUDS THAT TRANSFORMED THE SPORT INCLUDING CHUCK LIDDELL VS. TITO ORTIZ AND GEORGES ST-PIERRE VS. MATT SERRA

NEW YORK, NY – May 13, 2026 – A&E steps into the world of mixed martial arts with the premiere of “UFC Rivals,” an electrifying look at some of the most iconic feuds in UFC history. Television personality and UFC superfan Mario Lopez leads a roundtable of experts including C.M. Punk, Michael Bisping, Miesha Tate, and Ken Shamrock to unpack the rivalries that defined an era and transformed the UFC into a global phenomenon. Back-to-back episodes of “UFC Rivals” premiere Sunday, June 21st at 8pm and 9pm ET/PT on A&E.

“UFC Rivals” combines compelling archival footage, exclusive interviews and a dynamic roundtable discussion with fan favorite UFC experts to explore the unforgettable moments and high-stakes competition behind the fiercest showdowns ever fought inside the Octagon. The episodes highlight how big personalities and remarkable stories came together to create unforgettable matchups that shaped the fighters’ careers and left a lasting legacy on the sport.

The night kicks off examining Liddell vs Ortiz, one of the most influential rivalries in UFC history. In the early 2000s, former friends and training partners Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz became bitter adversaries as competition and pride drove them apart. The episode explores how the explosive feud not only captivated fans but helped launch the UFC into the mainstream.

Following at 9pm ET/PT, episode two spotlights St-Pierre vs. Serra, widely regarded as one of the greatest upsets in UFC history. Canadian superstar Georges St-Pierre seemed unstoppable, while Matt Serra was viewed as an underdog until a shocking title-fight victory upended expectations and sparked an unlikely rivalry. The panel breaks down the fight, its aftermath, and the moment that stunned fans worldwide.

“UFC Rivals” is produced by UFC for A&E. Dana White, Craig Borsari, Chris Kartzmark, Tucker Greene, and Joyce Lynda Valdes serve as executive producers for UFC. Elaine Frontain Bryant and Jonathan Partridge executive produce for A&E. A+E Global Media holds worldwide distribution rights to “UFC Rivals” in all media.

“UFC Rivals” will be available on demand and to stream on the A&E App and aetv.com.

ABOUT A&E

A&E leads the cultural conversation through high-quality, original programming that captivates viewers and brings them to the heart of the stories that matter. Through its distinctive brand of award-winning non-fiction and documentary programming, A&E always makes entertainment an art. For more press information and photography, please visit us at press.aegm.com. A&E is a division of A+E Global Media (aegm.com), a joint venture of the Disney-ABC Television Group and Hearst Corporation.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 363 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while distributing programming to an estimated 1 billion broadcast and digital households across 210 countries and territories. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.