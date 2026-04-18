A past war of words may officially be in the rearview mirror.

CM Punk and Kevin Nash appear to have put their issues behind them, as the two were spotted sharing a friendly moment backstage at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday night.

Video making the rounds shows Nash approaching Punk to initiate the interaction (see below). The two shake hands, share a hug, and exchange a few words, with Punk clearly smiling and even laughing during the brief conversation.

A noticeable shift.

The moment stands in contrast to the tension that had built between the two in recent months.

Back in late December, Nash publicly critiqued Punk’s performance on the December 22 episode of WWE Raw, specifically calling attention to Punk wrestling in a shirt during the match.

Punk later responded in his own way, seemingly poking fun at Nash’s comments by wearing two shirts during a WWE live event appearance.

Both men also addressed each other in interviews and media appearances, adding fuel to the situation.

Now, at least publicly, things seem to be on better terms between the two veterans.

CM Punk defends the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 42, which goes down on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.