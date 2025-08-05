WWE Monday Night Raw was an eventful show this week.

The post-SummerSlam episode of WWE Raw emanated from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Monday, August 4, 2025, and featured an explosive final few minutes.

After the Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight main event for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship was thrown out due to CM Punk attacking Rollins, The Vision group of Rollins, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed beat Punk and Knight down.

Roman Reigns then made a surprise appearance, running to the ring to beat down The Vision, only to get Stomped by Rollins, speared by Breakker and hit with three Tsunami splashes by Reed.

Monday’s Raw went off the air with Rollins raising his title high in the air right in Raw General Manager Adam Pearce’s face, before turning and facing the crowd for a side-by-side pose with the rest of The Vision faction.

Once the action wrapped up on the USA Network, and Netflix for international viewers, the crowd watched as Punk and Knight proceeded to argue back-and-forth at ringside as several officials tried to separate them. Meanwhile, additional officials tried to help Reigns back to his feet, only for “OTC1” to shove them away and leave under his own power.

As noted, the closing angle of Monday’s Raw was reportedly done as a way to write Roman Reigns off of WWE television so he can film a role in the new Street Fighter movie.