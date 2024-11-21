CM Punk continues to stay busy outside of WWE.

In addition to his Cage Fury Fighting Championships commentary work, “The Best in the World” continues to keep his Hollywood plate full as well.

Variety is reporting that the WWE Superstar has joined the cast of the upcoming SyFy television series, Revival.

The show is based on the Image comic book, and Punk, who is an avid comic book fan, will be a recurring character that appears throughout the series.

The official description for the show reads as follows:

“On one miraculous day in rural Wisconsin, the recently deceased suddenly rise from their graves. But this is no zombie story as the ‘revived’ appear and act just like they once were. When local officer and single mother Dana Cypress (Scrofano) is unexpectedly thrown into the center of a brutal murder mystery of her own, she’s left to make sense of the chaos amidst a town gripped by fear and confusion where everyone, alive or undead, is a suspect.”

While it is unclear what exact role Punk will be playing, the show has reportedly begun shooting in Canada.