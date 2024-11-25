CM Punk shocked the world one year ago today.

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of his surprise return to WWE at last year’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 premium live event in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, “The Best in the World” took to Instagram today to release a statement looking back on that memorable moment.

“Happy one year anniversary of my return to WWE,” Punk wrote. “Thank you to all the fans for waiting, chanting my name for years, and carrying me on this journey. Thank you to my family and friends backstage for the warmth and continued support. Thank you Paul, Nick, and Bruce for the trust and making it all happen. Love you all! We are just getting started!”

As noted, WWE also released special behind-the-scenes footage of CM Punk’s return from Survivor Series 2023, which you can check out below.