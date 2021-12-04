AEW superstar and former WWE champion CM Punk took to Twitter this evening to comment on the 17-year anniversary of his classic encounter with Samoa Joe in Ring of Honor, the final fight in what is considered one of the best match trilogies in the promotion’s history. Joe would go on to win the bout, something that Punk points out in his tweet, even joking that the Samoan Submission machine payed off the referee to assure his victory.

Punk writes, “17 years ago today @SamoaJoe beat me and I just want to say fuck you! I was bleeding and you were putting your feet on the ropes and probably paid off the ref.”

Check it out below.