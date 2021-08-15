The biggest news story of the last several weeks has been the highly-anticipated return of CM Punk to the wrestling business, with HEAVY indication that the former WWE champion will be debuting for AEW at this coming Friday’s Rampage from Chicago. AEW and Punk have been dropping some subtle hints since that show was announced, but AEW has not officially confirmed Punk to appear.

At a recent CFFC MMA event Punk, who regularly does commentary for the fight promotion, dropped another AEW hint during one of the bouts by saying a competitor was “All Elite.” See the clip below.

That wasn’t all. An NFL Network analyst referenced Punk’s impending return during coverage of the Chicago Bears preseason game. The analyst hyped up the Bears new Quarterback Justin Fields, saying he made the most “anticipated debut in Chicago until Friday when presumably CM Punk could show up on AEW.” Check out that clip below.