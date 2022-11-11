CM Punk, still under contract to AEW, made his first public appearance since the All Out incident last night as he resumed his MMA commenting duties with Cage Fury Fighting Championships.

Punk called the CFFC 114 event on UFC Fight Pass with John Morgan, from the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Tampa, Florida.

Punk, who is still on the shelf with the injury from All Out, joked about the All Out incident.

“I’ve missed you, I missed everybody watching at home, I miss the fights, but tonight I’m not gonna do that,” he said.

A buy-out of Punk’s AEW contract has been rumored, and it’s believed that he will not be returning to the ring for AEW following the All Out fight.

Punk began working for CFFC in November 2018.

Below are a few shots from last night’s show:

