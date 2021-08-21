As expected, CM Punk appeared on Friday’s AEW Rampage episode on TNT from Chicago, IL at the Allstate Arena.

He did so when he opened the show. He cut a promo about how he left pro wrestling in 2005 when he went from ROH to WWE. He said that in August 2021, he’s back. He challenged Darby Allin to a match at All Out on September 5th.

Since July, it was reported CM Punk was in talks with AEW about an in-ring return. The belief was if he did sign then he would make his promotional debut on the same week as All Out in September or this Rampage.

Before the appearance, Punk recently followed AEW on Twitter. Living Colour, the band that performs the song ‘Cult of Personality’ and Punk used in WWE, also followed AEW, but quickly unfollowed them.