AEW has released this loaded card for next week’s Rampage: Grand Slam event on TNT that will be a two-hour show from New York City at the USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium:

CM Punk vs. Will Hobbs.

FTR vs. Sting & Darby Allin.

Christian Cage & Jurrasic Express vs. Young Bucks & Adam Cole.

Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky.