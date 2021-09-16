AEW has released this loaded card for next week’s Rampage: Grand Slam event on TNT that will be a two-hour show from New York City at the USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium:
CM Punk vs. Will Hobbs.
FTR vs. Sting & Darby Allin.
Christian Cage & Jurrasic Express vs. Young Bucks & Adam Cole.
Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky.
