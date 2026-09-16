The lineup for WWE & AAA Worlds Collide is beginning to take shape.

The event is scheduled for September 26 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, featuring talent from WWE, NXT and AAA.

The Allstate Arena website is currently advertising four additional matches for the show, including a six-man tag team bout featuring Chicago native CM Punk. Punk is listed as teaming with Rey Mysterio and El Grande Americano against Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh and Omos.

Also advertised is Penta & Rey Fenix vs. Perros del Mal, Las Toxicas vs. Fatal Influence, and Dragon Lee vs. Jack Cartwheel.

Those matches join the previously announced AAA Reina de Reinas Championship bout between La Catalina and Roxanne Perez.

The current advertised lineup is as follows:

* CM Punk, Rey Mysterio & El Grande Americano vs. Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh & Omos

* Penta & Rey Fenix vs. Perros del Mal

* Las Toxicas vs. Fatal Influence

* Dragon Lee vs. Jack Cartwheel

* AAA Reina de Reinas Champion La Catalina vs. Roxanne Perez

El Grande Americano enters the event as the new AAA Mega Champion after defeating Dominik Mysterio for the title at Triplemania last weekend.

Worlds Collide will take place on the same day as AEW All Out 2026, making September 26 a busy day for wrestling fans in the Chicago area. All Out will emanate from NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, with AEW World Champion Will Ospreay defending against Jon Moxley in the scheduled main event.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 9/26 for live WWE Worlds Collide Results coverage.