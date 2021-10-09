Following his victory on this evening’s edition of AEW Rampage it was announced that CM Punk will be taking on Matt Sydal on next week’s episode, which will be taking place live from Miami, Florida.

Tony Khan made the bout official after Sydal confronted Dante Martin and new signee Lio Rush backstage. You can see the segment below.

It was also announced that the Inner Circle will take on Men of the Year and Junior Del Santos in a six-man tag matchup, and Ruby Soho will battle the Bunny in women’s division action. Full lineup is below.

-CM Punk versus Matt Sydal

-Ruby Soho versus The Bunny

-The Inner circle versus Men Of The Year/Junior Del Santos