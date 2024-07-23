CM Punk is cleared.

The Second City Saint has been out of action since the Royal Rumble matchup earlier this year, where he suffered a torn tricep at the hands of Drew McIntyre. Punk has continued to regularly appear on WWE programming to build his feud with McIntyre, which included him costing the Scottish Warrior the world heavyweight championship on three occasions.

Punk revealed on this evening’s Raw in Green Bay that he was officially cleared for in-ring action.

BREAKING NEWS: CM Punk is officially medically cleared for in-ring competition!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/nEAoO5futF — WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2024

McIntyre then came to the ring and it appeared the two were set to clash, but Adam Pearce and a number of officials got in between the two men before it could happen. Pearce then announced that McIntyre and Punk would finally be having a match at SummerSlam. However, Seth Rollins came out moments after to reveal that he will be the special guest referee for the grudge bout.

Here is the official match graphic.

CM Punk and @DMcIntyreWWE finally clash in the ring at #SummerSlam … with a VERY special guest referee in @WWERollins! CLEVELAND

️ https://t.co/4PdXiZp8yX pic.twitter.com/LtveCslNAb — WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) July 23, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR SUMMERSLAM:

WWE SummerSlam takes place on August 3rd, 2024 from the Cleveland Browns Stadium. An updated lineup can be found below.

WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match:

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:

Damian Priest (c) vs. GUNTHER

WWE United States Championship Match:

Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight

WWE Women’s World Championship Match:

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE Women’s Championship Match:

Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax

CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre (Seth Rollins as the special guest referee)