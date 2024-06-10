Some interesting notes have surfaced from the WWE NXT Battleground 2024 premium live event this evening.

According to PWInsider.com, a few notable names have been spotted backstage at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV. for tonight’s big WWE NXT show.

WWE Superstar and former UFC fighter CM Punk is reportedly behind-the-scenes at the WWE NXT PLE tonight.

Additionally, TNA President Anthony Cicione, Executive Producer Ariel Shnerer, former WWE Superstar and TNA Hall of Fame legend Gail Kim, and current TNA star Jonathan Gresham are all in attendance at tonight’s WWE NXT Battleground as well.