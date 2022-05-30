If you missed it CM Punk defeated “Hangman” Adam Page at last night’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view to become the promotion’s new world champion.

During the post-show media scrum Punk spoke on a number of different topics, including who he hopes to face at the AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door show in Chicago, and who he hopes to defend his new title against in AEW. Highlights are below.

Guys that he hopes to face at Forbidden Door, as well as in AEW now that he is champion:

“I think [Kazuchika] Okada, [Hiroshi] Tanahashi, [Will] Ospreay, guys like that I’m looking forward to stepping into the ring with. AEW talent — I always think number one with a bullet is going to be Bryan Danielson. I’ve never wrestled Jon Moxley — I’ve wrestled Dean Ambrose, so that’s an interesting match up. There’s still guys on my list that I’ve never wrestled with, Jungle Boy, Ricky Starks. I could probably finish out my career wrestling FTR every day for the rest of my life, and it could be different and fun every single time. Will Hobbs is another guy that I think has all the potential in the world.”

Selfishly says he hopes Bryan Danielson is on the list:

“We’ve got a really stacked roster. It’s almost a crime that we can’t do everybody justice at once, but I think we’re getting there with baby steps. I think we’re learning. I think we make mistakes, but instead of dwelling on it and punishing other people or ourselves, I think we move on and try to learn from things. But Bryan Danielson will probably be the first guy that comes to mind. Very selfishly, I’d love to wrestle him.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)