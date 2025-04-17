CM Punk, known for the unmistakable Pepsi logo tattooed on his arm, has long been dubbed “Pepsi Phil” by a certain “very nice, very evil” wrestler. But despite the iconic ink, Punk hasn’t touched a soft drink in over a decade.

“I used to drink a lot of soda. I’m the idiot with the Pepsi tattoo, mind you. I don’t drink soft drinks anymore. It’s been a decade-plus,” he told GQ Sports. “Spindrift, I’m a huge fan of. This is not a commercial. They do not pay me. I am not an ambassador. I just love this stuff. It’s carbonated water. It’s just water and fruit. Can’t beat it.”

Although Jey Uso won the 2025 men’s Royal Rumble, he will not be headlining Night One of WrestleMania 41. That honor goes to the highly anticipated triple threat match between CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins.

“Saturday is my day. I’m on the first night—I really hope I’m on first,” Jey shared in his vlog leading up to WrestleMania 41. “Obviously, I wanted to main event. We know that’s not going to happen, and that’s okay with me. I feel like if you’re on a WrestleMania card at all, that’s something big. It took me almost ten years just to get on the main card. I’m humble with this. I want to go first on Night One if I can — set the tone.”

On the April 4th episode of WWE SmackDown, tensions ran high as Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair traded personal barbs during a heated promo segment. Stratton took a jab at Charlotte’s three divorces, prompting Charlotte to fire back by claiming Stratton’s boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser, had been sliding into her DMs. The edgy remarks were later edited out of WWE’s social media posts.

As WrestleMania 41 approaches, Stratton and Flair are set to clash for the WWE Women’s Championship, while Bianca Belair will challenge IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat match for the WWE Women’s World Championship.

Belair, appearing on “Club Shay Shay” with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco, was asked about the Charlotte-Tiffany segment. She said,

“In wrestling, you never know what’s going to happen, and that’s what makes it so exciting. It blurs the lines in a way that keeps people talking. That moment sparked a lot of conversation online and brought even more attention to what’s coming. Whatever real or scripted beef they’ve got, they’ll settle it at WrestleMania — and we’ll all be watching.”

