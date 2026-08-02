CM Punk admits he had feelings about not closing Night 1 of WWE SummerSlam. Punk addressed his placement on the card after retaining the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes.

Punk and Rhodes competed in the fifth match of the evening. Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi’s Hell in a Cell match received the final position, with Femi defeating Lesnar to end the show.

Wrestling Headlines previously reported that Punk retained his championship following Randy Orton’s return and attack on Rhodes.

Punk said his contract does not require WWE to place his match last. He also distinguished between being promoted as a main event and simply competing in the final match.

The champion said he is no longer concerned with deciding where his matches appear. His responsibility is to prepare, enter the ring and defeat the opponent placed in front of him.

Punk believes his presence makes a match important regardless of whether he competes first, before intermission or at the end of the event.

CM Punk is always the main event.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the WWE SummerSlam Post-Show, with a h/t to Fightful for the transcription.