An update on CM Punk ahead of this evening’s edition of WWE Raw.

According to PW Insider, the former multi-time world champion was not spotted in town for the show, nor is he expected for the taping. This comes one week after he and Seth Rollins had an epic face-to-face, which ended with Punk declaring for the Royal Rumble.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 12/18 RAW:

-The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) (c) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed) for the WWE tag team titles

-Chelsea Green & Piper Niven (c) vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter for the WWE women’s tag team titles

-Seth Rollins addresses Drew McIntyre

-Gunther (c) vs. The Miz for the WWE Intercontinental title

-JD McDonagh vs. R-Truth in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight