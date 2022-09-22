CM Punk is not expected to wrestle again for AEW.

As we’ve noted, Punk’s AEW status is currently up in the air while a third-party legal firm investigates the backstage from AEW All Out earlier this month, which put Punk and Producer Ace Steel against AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Punk, Steel and the EVPs have not been at Dynamite since that night, and it’s rumored that longer suspensions, and maybe releases, will be handed down once the investigation is complete. Punk is also currently on the shelf with a torn left triceps, suffered on a dive during the All Out main event win over current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

In an update, a new report from Wade Keller of PW Torch notes that Punk is not expected to return to the ring for AEW once the third-party investigation into the All Out incident is over. It was noted that while Punk’s future in AEW is not 100% as of this writing, it looks like there will be some sort of buyout of his contract.

It’s believed Punk signed a lucrative contract in August 2021 when he debuted for the company.

Last night’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite saw Chris Jericho capture the ROH World Title from Claudio Castagnoli. It was telling when Ian Riccaboni discussed previous ROH World Champions on commentary, but did not mention Punk.

There’s been rumors of potential lawsuits and legal issues coming out of the All Out fight, but nothing has been confirmed. A recent report from Wrestling Observer Radio noted that lawsuits are expected to be filed if anyone loses their job over the incident, and there have been a lot of unconfirmed rumors on Punk and Steel possibly being released once the investigation is over.

After 7 years away from the business following a controversial WWE departure in 2014, Punk returned to pro wrestling in August 2021, signing with AEW. He had notable feuds with MJF and Eddie Kingston, and became a two-time AEW World Champion before suffering the injury at All Out, and then going on the post-show media scrum rant, which led to the backstage fight.

Punk underwent surgery to repair the torn triceps just days after All Out. His doctor reportedly recommended surgery right away to prevent any muscle atrophy. No timeframe for Punk’s potential in-ring return was ever reported, but this injury and surgery usually requires around 8 months of recovery. There’s still no word yet on when Punk might be medically cleared to return to the ring, but it’s looking like he will not wrestle for AEW again.

