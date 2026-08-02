CM Punk named Oba Femi as a possible future challenger following WWE SummerSlam. Femi later responded during the same post-show and rejected the idea that Punk’s reputation on the microphone would intimidate him.

Punk asked the Minneapolis crowd who they wanted to see challenge him for the Undisputed WWE Championship. After fans answered with Femi’s name, Punk acknowledged the King of the Ring winner’s potential.

Oba Femi, without a doubt, is the future.

Punk also positioned himself as WWE’s present and argued that his experience would give him an advantage. He encouraged Femi to pursue his championship instead of challenging Roman Reigns.

Femi entered the exchange after becoming the first wrestler to defeat Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell. Lesnar called Femi the future of WWE following the match.

Femi said he considers himself equally capable of controlling an audience when given a microphone.

Your bombs don’t work when it comes to Oba Femi.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the WWE SummerSlam Post-Show, with a h/t to Fightful for the transcription.