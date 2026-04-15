CM Punk isn’t short on potential dream matches in WWE right now.

And his wishlist spans from established top stars to the next generation of breakout names.

Speaking on the All The Smoke Podcast (see video below), Punk didn’t hesitate when asked about intriguing opponents, immediately bringing up Bayley as someone he’d love to share the ring with.

“I gotta mention Bayley,” he said. “Maybe I do want to get in the ring with her. Maybe I want to beat her ass, I don’t know. She is such a great wrestler. She is so f**king good. It’s hard not to mention her. We don’t do inter-gender stuff, barely ever, I did get to put Becky in a sharpshooter, and that was fun.”

He clearly meant that.

Punk also shifted focus to the rising names on the roster, singling out several younger talents he believes are on the verge of, or already achieving, major success.

“I’ll give you a boring answer, man,” he prefaced. “I want to wrestle everybody, and be careful what you wish for, right? There’s guys on our crew now that are just coming up, and I think they’re all fantastic and they’re all young and they’re all hungry. Je’Von Evans comes to mind. I’ll probably regret saying Oba Femi, but man, I mean, talk about the word trajectory comes to mind, like undeniable that guy is going to be a star. If he’s arguably not already. Trick Williams is another guy. I think, for the level he’s at, he wildly overperforms. It’s almost like you’re underpromised something with him and then he comes out and like total package can talk, can work, he’s got the look.”

And then there’s unfinished business.

Punk pointed out that a one-on-one showdown with Cody Rhodes still hasn’t happened, something he views as a major matchup waiting to be pulled from WWE’s back pocket.

“There’s so many. I haven’t had that one-on-one clash with Cody yet. I think that’s a big one we have in our back pocket. Up and down the roster. There’s just so many people.”

Cody Rhodes defends his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 42, which goes down on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.