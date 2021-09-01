CM Punk has notified UFC that he has retired from mixed martial arts, according to Damon Martin at MMAFighting.com.

Punk lost his first pro-MMA fight back at UFC 203 in Cleveland, Ohio against Mickey Gall via first-round submission. In his second bout, he lost to Mike Jackson by decision at UFC 225, but it was later overturned to a no-contest due to Jackson being stripped of the win after he tested positive for marijuana on fight night.

Punk was removed from UFC’s anti-doping program and by him informing the UFC of this, his retirement came out. He was tested six times in 2020.

Punk will wrestle Darby Allin at AEW All Out this Sunday.