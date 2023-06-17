CM Punk says he’s excited about what’s to come in AEW.

As noted, Punk’s much-talked-about ESPN interview dropped this week to promote tonight’s AEW Collision premiere, which will be headlined by Punk teaming with AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR to take on Juice Robinson, Jay White and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe. You can click here for highlights from the interview. Punk also told Marc Raimondi that he’s “excited” about a show with a lot of talent but he admits Collision will need to build some depth.

“With more TV time, you’re only going to see guys like Hobbs and Starks, people who I think have the potential to do what an MJF has done with his television time but they haven’t been able to be positioned because a guy like MJF gets a big lion share of television time, because he earned it,” Punk said. “We just need to do a better job of spotlighting so many different guys, and this is, for a lot of guys, sink or swim. Now it’s just like, well, now’s the time. You’re going to have to really bust your ass and prove why we’re giving you this spotlight and this TV time.”

It was noted how Collision will have to fight for ratings and ticket sales each week because there’s a ton of sports competition on the weekend, and Saturday has not been a big night for pro wrestling TV in over two decades. In other interviews, AEW President Tony Khan has said that TNT wanted more AEW programming and Saturday was the night selected. Punk commented on the challenge ahead of him.

“If I’m the poster boy — top guy, whatever — this is what people dream about,” Punk said. “You get put in a position like this and, you know, can’t take the negative criticism. Personally, I look at it like a challenge. … But as far as ticket sales for a Saturday night compare and contrast, I think it’s a lot easier to move a Saturday night ticket to a live event than it is on a workday, on a Wednesday. So, there’s positives and negatives, you know what I mean? And I don’t look at the negatives as these huge detrimental things.”

Tonight’s main event will be Punk’s first match since All Out in September 2022. He was away due to a torn triceps, and the backstage debacle that went down after All Out that night. Punk says at no point did he consider not returning.

“I certainly had some low moments, and I won’t rule out in those fleeting moments where I just say, ‘Ah, fuck this, whatever,'” Punk said. “But I don’t ever think it was a serious intention to say that I’m done. There’s still work to do, and I think I’m excited about a lot of stuff that’s coming up. So, to just throw the baby out with the bathwater, just because of a little boo-boo, I think would be a little silly.”

