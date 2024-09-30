CM Punk doesn’t think much of Drew McIntyre.

And what he does think isn’t good.

“The Best in the World” appeared on Spiegel & Holmes on 670 The Score to promote his “Hell In A Cell” showdown against Drew McIntyre at the WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event on October 5 in Atlanta, GA.

During the discussion, Punk flat out called McIntyre a “piece of sh*t.”

“People enjoy a good rivalry,” Punk said. “I think Drew is a piece of sh*t. Asking me what I think of him is kind of a loaded question.”

Punk continued, “You’re not going to get me to say anything really flattering about him. It’s a good car crash. I understand, people like to watch that. They like to watch a good blood feud. I like when the Blackhawks play…they don’t really play Detroit anymore. Minnesota? I like when the Cubs play the (White) Sox, a little crosstown rivalry. I get it.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.