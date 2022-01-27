AEW superstar CM Punk issued a short statement on his personal Twitter earlier today, stating that he believes that every second he is in front of a wrestling audience is time he never thought he’d have back. He later teases that he’s not sure how much time he has left on his in-ring career, but promises to leave it “all out there.”

Punk’s full statement reads:

Everyday I’m in a ring, in front of a live audience, is time I never thought I’d have back. I treat ever second like it’s my last. Not sure how long I have left, but I will leave it all out there. Thanks to everyone who supports.

This comes one day after Punk had another verbal confrontation with MJF on AEW Dynamite, where the Pinnacle leader said Punk could once again leave the industry just as easily as he did in 2014. After months of feuding the two are finally set to clash on next week’s Dynamite from Punk’s hometown of Chicago.

See his tweet below.