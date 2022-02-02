CM Punk returned to pro wrestling six months ago and made his AEW debut. He remains undefeated and will wrestle MJF in tonight’s AEW Dynamite main event from his hometown of Chicago.

Punk recently spoke with Abe Kanan of Chicago’s Rock 95.5 Radio Show and talked about what the last six months have been like, the rewarding parts of coming back to the business, and why his comeback caused him to fall in love with pro wrestling all over again.

“It’s a lot of work but it’s rewarding work,” Punk said. “I tried to tell myself I can’t care as much as I used to because I just burn out. It’s a big reason why I was gone for 7 years. It’s hard to do what we do at this level without caring, so instead I’ve adapted the philosophy of just leaving everything at work so when I’m not there, I’m not there. So I’m spread very thin, that’s not necessarily a bad thing. It’s just when I’m at AEW, I’m there 100%. I’m so on that I need the days off that I have every Wednesday or Friday, things like that to recuperate. The problem is, I’m such an asshole, I have like four other jobs and I don’t have time to decompress.

“So is it everything I thought it would be? It’s that, times ten. My barometer of whether it’s all worth it is I look forward to being on a plane. I hate leaving my dog, I hate leaving my wife but I get excited for road trips because it’s one day and I get to do what I’m falling back in love with and I have fun with it. It’s everything I thought it could be and more times ten, it’s challenging but everything that’s worth doing is hard so it’s rewarding.”

