CM Punk can’t wait to punch MJF in the face during tonight’s AEW Dynamite main event.

Punk recently spoke with Abe Kanan of Chicago’s Rock 95.5 Radio Show and was asked about tonight’s Dynamite match with MJF in Punk’s hometown.

“I think if he says stuff that makes me feel a certain way, that’s great because if he pisses me off, if he’s upsetting me, he’s upsetting my fanbase,” Punk said. “I think that generates interest and that’s what we want.

“I have to 100% value someone’s opinion for them to truly hurt my feelings and after doing this for x amount of years, fighting in the UFC, and hearing just a bunch about how I lost, you’ve got to really do something stupid to severally get under my skin. He comes really close though. When you say these things, you should expect to get punched in the face and that’s exactly what’s going to happen [on Dynamite] in the Wintrust Arena.”

CM PUNK INTERVIEW LIVE WITH ABE KANAN https://t.co/6DG0CzIMMD — Abe Kanan (@abekanan) February 1, 2022

