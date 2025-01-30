CM Punk is teasing a big surprise for the women’s Royal Rumble match.

In a new video that was posted on her Instagram page, Jackie Redmond was shown walking around backstage asking several WWE Superstars who they would like to see in the Royal Rumble.

When she asked CM Punk who he wants in the Women’s Royal Rumble, Punk replied, “There’s a big one that I’m not going to say because I’m gonna get in trouble.”

There’s no word on whether he’s referencing AJ Lee here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Redmond (NHL & WWE) (@jackieredmond)

Jordynne Grace is denying some reports that she’ll be in town for the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

Taking to Twitter, the recently-signed WWE Superstar revealed that she’ll be “hosting” her mother’s birthday in Austin, TX this weekend.

Grace posted a photo of her flight itinerary that shows her flying to Austin, TX on Friday from Atlanta, GA and then back to Atlanta on Sunday. She captioned her post with,

“I’m 100% hosting my mom’s 50th birthday party this weekend

Love y’all though”