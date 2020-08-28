Former WWE and MMA superstar CM Punk held a Q&A on his Twitter to talk all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on the new ThunderDome concept. Highlights can be found below.

On who he would work with in AEW:

I think interesting people to work with would be Omega and the Bucks.

Whether the WWE locker room would consider boycotting like the NBA and MLB did:

They would never ever unify and stick together for anything.

On Samoa Joe voicing a character in the Suicide Squad video game:

I think that’s great for joe, and I need better agents.

Thoughts on the WWE ThunderDome:

Feels like I’m in the greeting card section of a Walgreens. Think they got the idea from the NBA? Don’t like the thought of them “directing” fans. But it’s a clever idea.

On when he’ll appear again on FOX following the cancellation of WWE backstage:

Maybe another watch along? Not sure. Still working there, and I love it, just gotta find something that fits.

The entire Q&A can be found attached to this tweet below.