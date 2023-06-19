As we’ve noted, it’s been reported that CM Punk will be somewhat of the face of the new AEW Collision show, but will still appear on Dynamite at certain times when appropriate.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Punk may be showing up on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, though not officially announced as of this writing. As of this weekend, sources close to Punk claim that he is planned for Wednesday’s Dynamite from his hometown of Chicago.

It was noted that AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were not in Chicago for Saturday’s AEW Collision premiere, which was expected. However, word now is that The Elite might not be in Chicago at all, and that includes for this week’s AEW Dynamite.

Word from within AEW is that pre-tapes were recently done to further some of The Elite’s storylines, and that there’s a good chance they will not be in the arena on Wednesday night.

Punk took shots at The Young Bucks and others in his return promo to kick off Saturday’s AEW Collision premiere, as seen here. The Bucks later playfully responded, as noted at this link. The Collision main event saw Punk return to the ring by teaming with AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR for a win over Jay White, Juice Robinson and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe, as noted here.

Below is the current announced card for Wednesday’s Dynamite from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago:

* The Hardys vs. The Gunns

* Jeff Jarrett vs. Mark Briscoe in a Concession Stand Brawl

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata vs. NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. and Daniel Garcia

* AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander defends against Taya Valkyrie

* Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament to determine new #1 contenders to AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR

* Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara vs. AR Fox, Darius Martin and Action Andretti

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.