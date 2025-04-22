“The Best in the World” has finally done it.
He has finally competed in the main event of WrestleMania.
Following his performance in the triple-threat main event of night one of WrestleMania 41 on Saturday, April 19, 2025, CM Punk surfaced on social media to issue a statement reflecting back on the major career milestone that had long eluded him.
“The Second City Saint” wrote the following via his Instagram page:
“There’s too many people to thank. I didn’t get here alone. I’ve been lifted up and comforted in bad times by people, family, who have always believed in me. It wasn’t a straight road. I took the long way. Along that way I’ve learned lessons. I’ve been wrong. I’ve been right. I’ve been mean. I’ve been humbled. I’m grateful for all the lumps. The good and the bad. What’s certain is you get back what you put in. Maybe not instantly. Maybe not tomorrow. But never say never. With a full heart and gratitude that goes to 11, I’m overwhelmed and in search of the perfect words to describe my last few days. Thank you. I love you. If it was the last one, it may very well have been the best one.”