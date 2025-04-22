“The Best in the World” has finally done it.

He has finally competed in the main event of WrestleMania.

Following his performance in the triple-threat main event of night one of WrestleMania 41 on Saturday, April 19, 2025, CM Punk surfaced on social media to issue a statement reflecting back on the major career milestone that had long eluded him.

“The Second City Saint” wrote the following via his Instagram page: