CM Punk has informed WWE fans that the next time the company comes to Chicago for a show, expect some surprises.

During an in-depth interview on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, “The Best in the World” spoke about his bond with “The Second City” when asked if he realizes how much he means to fans, particularly in his hometown.

“I realized it,” Punk said. “It’s the reason why everybody in Chicago got free ice cream, as a thank you from me to the fans for waiting.”

From there, “The Second City Saint” would go on to tease “more surprises in store” for WWE fans in Chi-Town the next time the company runs the major media market.

“More surprises in store if you plan on attending any shows in Chicago in the near future ‘wink wink, nudge nudge,'” Punk teased. “I think I’m greatly misunderstood. Always love the fans. Very vocal about the bad ones though, and those are the stories people tend to harp on.”

Punk continued, “I spent, I don’t know how much money buying 20,000 ice cream bars for the fans in Chicago. It’s something I always try to do. Dating back to when I was doing Wizard World Q&As, I’d bring donuts, pizza. I always want a fun, happy environment that I want my fans to enjoy being around.”

Check out the complete interview at SimpleCast.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.