CM Punk continues to generate buzz during his absence from WWE television, and it has nothing to do with his next storyline.

In recent weeks, fans have taken notice of Punk’s noticeably transformed physique as he prepares for his expected return to WWE programming. Multiple sightings and photos of the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion have sparked discussion online, with many pointing out how much more muscular and defined he appears compared to previous years.

The dramatic physical transformation has fueled plenty of speculation among fans and wrestlers alike.

While some have praised Punk’s dedication in the gym, others have questioned whether his new look is solely the result of training and diet, particularly given his long-standing straight-edge lifestyle and public stance against drug use. Those discussions have led to online speculation regarding potential performance-enhancing drugs, though there is no evidence to support such claims.

Punk’s new physique was once again on display in a recently released promotional video for UFC Rivals. The WWE Superstar appears alongside Miesha Tate, Michael Bisping, and Ken Shamrock as part of the show’s panel, and his noticeably jacked appearance quickly became a talking point among fans.

While it is unclear exactly when the promotional footage was filmed, Punk’s current look suggests the video was likely shot within the past several weeks.

UFC Rivals is scheduled to premiere with back-to-back episodes on Sunday, June 21, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

As for his WWE future, Punk remains sidelined from television, but reports and rumors continue to point toward a return sometime on the road to WWE SummerSlam 2026. Recent speculation has also suggested that Punk could be moved from the Raw brand to SmackDown once he makes his return.