CM Punk has opened up about a lingering health issue he has dealt with for more than two decades.

During the new ‘Hot Ones: Extra Heat’ special now streaming on Netflix, Punk was asked about injuries he has suffered throughout his wrestling career. The WWE star revealed that he continues to experience bouts of vertigo stemming from a fractured skull he suffered during a June 2002 Jersey J-Cup match against Reckless Youth in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

“I fractured my skull once,” Punk said. “This is the one that reoccurs every once in a while, because after I fractured my skull, I developed vertigo really bad.”

Punk explained that the injury affected bones in his inner ear responsible for maintaining equilibrium, comparing what happened to “dice inside a cup” being rattled around.

“Sometimes those still get knocked loose, and if I lay down and look straight up, the world spins,” Punk said.

He added that the condition has affected him during matches without fans necessarily realizing what he was dealing with at the time.

“So there’s been a lot of matches that you see that, you know, a lot of people are impressed with, where I’m full-on going through a bout of vertigo and I don’t know what’s going on.”

Punk also found some humor in the situation, joking about one aspect of his in-ring work.

“I will also now blame the crookedness of my moonsault on my vertigo.”

The ‘Hot Ones: Extra Heat’ special also features appearances from Liv Morgan and Charlotte Flair and is now streaming on Netflix.