A big update has surfaced regarding movement on the betting lines for the 30-man Royal Rumble match scheduled for this Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event.

Leon Blackman of OddsChecker.com has sent another update on significant line movement in the betting odds for the Men’s Royal Rumble match, which shows CM Punk overtaking John Cena as the clear-cut odds-on-favorite to win the match just 24 hours away from the show.

The percentage of WWE bettors on Oddschecker backing CM Punk to win the Royal Rumble has surged dramatically this week.



Before Monday, only 17% of 2025 Royal Rumble bets had been placed on CM Punk. However, that figure has now risen to 29% since the start of the week. This surge in betting support has propelled CM Punk ahead of John Cena as the new favourite to win the iconic match.



Since Monday morning, Punk’s odds have been slashed from 7/2 to 6/4, making him the frontrunner in the market. John Cena, on the other hand, entered this week as the strong favourite to claim his third Royal Rumble victory. Prior to this week, he had attracted 35% of all bets placed on the market in 2025 and started Monday at odds of 1/1—he has since drifted to 7/4.



Another notable trend among WWE bettors on Oddschecker is heavy backing for Jacob Fatu to record the most eliminations in the bout. A dominant 65% of bets placed this week have supported Fatu to achieve the Most Eliminations, and he is now the 7/4 favourite in that market.



“This year’s Royal Rumble has been the most heavily bet-on edition of the event on Oddschecker since 2018, and as we approach fight night, the momentum in the betting markets has shifted dramatically,” Blackman stated. “CM Punk has now overtaken John Cena as the most popular pick among bettors, with support for Punk surging in the final days before the event. Earlier in January, he was available at odds of 6/1, but as of Friday morning, he has moved into the position of the 6/4 betting favourite.”



Blackman concluded, “On Friday alone, 45% of all Royal Rumble bets placed on our platform have backed CM Punk for the win—nearly triple the 16% placed on Cena. With the market moving rapidly, this will be one to watch closely ahead of Saturday’s showdown.”

Make sure to join us here on Saturday, February 1, 2025, for live WWE Royal Rumble results coverage from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.