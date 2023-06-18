CM Punk opens up about why he proudly supports the LGBTQ+ community, specifically trans kids.

The Second City Saint competed in his first match since All Out 2022 at last night’s AEW Collision premiere, where he and FTR defeated Jay White, Samoa Joe, and Juice Robinson in the brand new show’s main event. After Collision went off the air Punk and the tag champs celebrated with the Chicago crowd and brought one fan into the ring that held a sign that read, “”Support LGBTQ+ Kids.”

Punk then went on a passionate rant about how out of place he felt growing up, and that if it weren’t for pro-wrestling he might not have ever felt like he belonged. He shares that he once had to explain to an online troll why the proceeds to one of his ice-cream bars were going toward supporting trans youth after the person called the campaign “trash.”

The reason I support trans kids, trans-grown-ups, gays, and lesbians is because I know when I was growing up, I didn’t fit in anywhere. That it was because of the clothes I wore, what my hair looked like, and the music I listened to. Those are all things I can rectify. I can comb my hair, I can listen to jazz, I don’t know what. But to be somebody who’s gay, lesbian, and especially trans, I don’t know what it feels like to be trapped in a body that I don’t feel I belong in. That is why I support that. Support Trans kids, support gay and lesbian rights. I want everyone to be themselves.

Check out the former two-time AEW champion’s post-show speech below.

(Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription and @ShiningPolaris for sharing on Twitter)