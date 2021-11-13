Today marks the 16-year anniversary of the death of pro-wrestling legend, Eddie Guerrero. Ahead of AEW Full Gear top superstar CM Punk, who will be taking on Eddie Kingston, took to Twitter to dedicate the pay per view to Guerrero. He writes, “Tonight is for Eddie.”

Tonight is for Eddie. — player/coach (@CMPunk) November 13, 2021

Also active on Twitter was Ethan Page, who will be facing the Inner Circle along with Scorpio Sky and American Top Team in a Minneapolis Street Fight. He writes, “I’m ready for anything tonight. I’ve been through blood baths in bingo halls. I’ve cheated death too many times to count. Nothing about tonight intimidates me. I’m coming for blood…And I don’t care if it’s my own.”