CM Punk paid tribute to his longtime friend and wrestling partner, Homicide, on Instagram ahead of Homicide’s retirement match tonight in NYC. Punk shared that Homicide is “one of a kind” and praised his impact on the wrestling world, stating that his fingerprints will be all over the industry.

Punk wrote, “Homicide. One of a kind. Thinking about my friend and his career today. He will leave his fingerprints all over the wrestling landscape. I’m there in spirit my friend!”

Homicide will team up with Bull Dempsey to face off against Afa Jr. and Mike Santana for Outlaw Wrestling in Brooklyn, NY tonight.

Rob Schamberger’s latest AEW painting honors former AEW and ROH Champion Samoa Joe.

Schamberger shared that he has painted Joe multiple times over the past decade, drawn to Joe’s “inherent violence” and how his appearance exudes the essence of a pro wrestler. He wrote,

“I’ve painted Samoa Joe several times over the past decade or so, and I think what draws me back again and again is his inherent violence. Like, there’s a lot of reasons to make portraits of pro wrestlers but at the end of the day I want them to LOOK and FEEL like pro wrestlers. Joe’s one of those people, whose very look is a promise of a punch.”

Limited edition signed prints of the artwork are available now at ShopAEW.com.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Mercedes Mone successfully defended her TBS Championship against Billie Starkz.

After the match, Mone took shots at Starkz and her trainer in a backstage promo, indirectly targeting Athena.

Athena responded, agreeing with Mone’s criticism of Starkz, but also taunted Mone for taking so long to reach 16 wins as TBS Champion.

I hope you learned a thing or two tonight @BillieStarkz because whoever trained yoU! Clearly doesn’t know what she’s doing. 😂🫢🤣 #aewdynamite https://t.co/pNqPsPhvrc — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) March 20, 2025