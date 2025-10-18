The second WWE Supershow in Japan on Saturday morning at Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan was a memorable one.

And it was one that featured tributes to multiple pro wrestling legends.

In addition to the tribute to “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles that we covered earlier today here at WrestlingHeadlines.com, the show saw CM Punk point out how it felt ‘very beautiful’ that he got to share a ring with a Japanese pro wrestling legend like “The King of Strong Style” Shinsuke Nakamura.

At the WWE Supershow in Japan via Sumo Hall in Tokyo on Saturday, October 18, CM Punk teamed with Shinsuke Nakamura, who returned to WWE after an extended hiatus last Friday on WWE SmackDown in Australia, in the main event of the evening.

The headline bout saw “The Best in the World” and “The King of Strong Style” join forces to take on the former duo from The Vision, Bron Breakker and “The Tribal Thief” and master of the “Shoe-La-Fala” Bronson Reed in a tag-team tilt to close out the eventful second consecutive WWE show for the Tokyo audience.

When all was said-and-done, it was Punk and Nakamura who managed to get their respective hands raised in victory, defeating Breakker and Reed in a crowd-pleasing performance.

Once the match wrapped up, “The Second City Saint” hopped on the microphone and shared some words with the jam-packed crowd in attendance.

While talking to the Japanese fans inside Sumo Hall on Saturday, Punk spoke about how happy he was to get the honor to wrestle in “The Land of the Rising Sun” and share the squared circle with a true legend of the business like Nakamura.

“I wish I could speak fluent Japanese,” Punk began. “But I think a lot of you understand English.”

“It is a privilege for me to be able to wrestle in front of what I feel is the greatest wrestling audience in the world … the Japanese wrestling fans,” he continued. “It’s a little ironic. When I was a little boy and I fell in love with pro wrestling. All I ever wanted to do was go to Japan.”

Punk then went on to talk about his love for the late, great WWE Hall of Fame legend Terry Funk and how he feels that relates to the Japanese wrestling scene from the past.

“I think a lot of the Japanese wrestlers, they wanted to be American cowboys,” he said. “They wanted to be Terry Funk. So to me, it’s very beautiful that I get to come to Tokyo and I get to share a ring with a legend like Shinsuke Nakamura.”

From there, Nakamura translated some of what Punk said to the Japanese fans live in the building, before AJ Styles made his way out to the ring. From there, “The Phenomenal One” took part in his farewell to the Japanese wrestling crowd that we mentioned at the start of this article.

For a complete recap, including video footage of the AJ Styles tribute and WWE farewell from “The Phenomenal One” at the same WWE Supershow in Japan today, click here.