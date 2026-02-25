In a rare moment that stepped outside storyline tension, CM Punk publicly praised Seth Rollins during an appearance on ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike alongside AJ Lee. The reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion reflected on the evolution of independent wrestlers in WWE and acknowledged Rollins as part of that shift.

“Gosh, I’m conflicted when I talk about this stuff because then people will point and say, ‘oh, you’re egotistical,’” Punk said. “The truth of the matter is, the first guy through the wall gets bloodied. I was the first guy through the wall. Independent wrestling was looked down upon. It was the land of the giants.” He described not fitting the traditional mold. “I wasn’t supposed to make it as far as I did, but I would not be denied.”

Punk then connected that mindset to the next generation. “There are many more men and women that are just like that… they don’t have a look that fits a certain person’s idea of what a pro wrestler is,” he explained. “I’m not pulling the ladder up. I’m trying to help other people get here.” That led directly to Rollins. “I think Seth Rollins is a great example of that. He didn’t have the size. You wouldn’t look at him and be like, oh yeah, he’s a world champion.”

He concluded with a notable admission. “And now he’s multiple time, you know, heavyweight champion. And one of the, it pains me to say it, but he’s one of the greatest superstars over the last 10, 12 years.”

The remarks highlight how perceptions of size and presentation have shifted within WWE over the last decade. Even amid an intense rivalry narrative, Punk’s comments underscore the broader impact independent talent has had on reshaping the modern main event scene.