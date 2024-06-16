– WWE released a digital exclusive from backstage at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday afternoon, June 15, 2024, which shows the set up to explain how CM Punk got his hands on a referee shirt before going out to cost Drew McIntyre the WWE World Heavyweight Championship during his WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland main event title tilt against Damian Priest of The Judgment Day.

– Additionally, the company shared post-show footage of “The Best Referee in the World” talking about his surprise, meaningful appearance at the international WWE premium live event on 6/15.

– Finally, a third digital exclusive was released after the show, which features AJ Styles being helped to the back and led to the doctors room to be checked on for what WWE described as “required urgent medical attention” following his “I Quit” match loss to WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes at WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland.