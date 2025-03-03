Fans at two events on the Road to WrestleMania 41 will no longer get the chance to see CM Punk live as the Best in the World has been pulled.

In February, it was announced that Punk would be appearing at the March 24th episode of RAW in Glasgow, Scotland, and the following week’s show in London, England.

Now, WWE has deleted that post and a WWE UK Instagram post promoting Punk for the European tour no longer lists those shows.

Similarly, Punk’s name has been removed from the WWE website’s event pages for the Glasgow and London episodes of RAW.

Punk is now advertised for the March 17th edition of RAW in Brussels, Belgium, the March 21 episode of SmackDown in Bologna, Italy, and the following week’s episode of SmackDown in London.

WWE has been missing a key NXT talent since last year.

WWE officials had high expectations for an NXT faction they believe has potential on the main roster. This faction is Meta-Four, which has been active since May 2023 and includes Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Lash Legend, and Jakara Jackson.

Meta-Four debuted on the main roster last year on WWE SmackDown while still being part of NXT when they failed to win the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

At that time, it was reported that WWE saw the group as having main roster potential, hence gave them a trial run alongside the women, especially since Dar is currently out of action.

During a Supernova Sessions segment on NXT in May, Dar stated that Oro Mensah’s victory was invalid because Dar’s leg was under the ropes during the pin.

After this incident, Dar attacked Mensah following a revelation about a relationship involving Legend. Soon after, Dar was attacked by a mystery assailant on NXT.

Fightful Select is reporting that Dar has been sidelined due to an injury since May, and there hasn’t been much information about him and there’s been no talk of him returning anytime soon.

It remains unclear when Dar will be cleared to return to the ring.

Grayson Waller recently teased his plans for WWE WrestleMania 41 in a Twitter post.

Reflecting on a visit to Allegiant Stadium, he mentioned that he wasn’t sure where he fits into the current WWE landscape but promised to take action and make his mark.

Waller, who was part of a tag team that won the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship last year, currently seems to be on the outside of the title picture. He said,

“So I’m about to fly out of Vegas, heading to one of the worst places in America, Buffalo. Freezing cold, don’t really want to go, but I had a great weekend, got to see some mates in Allegiant Stadium, the home of WrestleMania 41. It kind of made me think about WrestleMania last year. Best night of my life, A-Town Down Under, on top of the ladder, winning the tag team champions. Gotta admit, I got a little bit addicted to that feeling. So when I look at the landscape, WrestleMania 41, where does Grayson Waller fit in all that? To be honest, I don’t really know. It kind of hits. That hits hard. I could be like some of the other flop wrestlers in the WWE. I could bitch and moan and complain online. I could even run to ‘journalists,’ and I use that term very lightly, to talk about how ‘I’m not getting any opportunities. Or I could do something about it. I think I’m going to do something about it [laughs].”