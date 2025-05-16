Carmella, who joined WWE’s main roster in 2016, had the opportunity to work closely with Vince McMahon during a pivotal time in her career. Under McMahon’s leadership, she achieved major milestones, including winning the Money in the Bank briefcase and capturing the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.

In a recent interview with Zack Heydorn of Sports Illustrated, Carmella shared her personal experience working with McMahon. She said,

“I loved working with Vince, I really did. Putting aside all the outside noise, my own experience with him was incredibly positive. He was always receptive to suggestions, questions, or concerns I had. He made time for the talent — truly. His mind for this business is unreal. I learned so much from him—especially when it came to promos. I always think back to the promo I cut after winning Money in the Bank. He was so specific about every little detail — ‘Look here, say this, do that.’ He had a clear vision, and it was amazing to be part of that. Once he saw us together on TV, he was like, ‘This is so good.’ Because of that, he was open to my ideas. Vince is known for liking out-of-the-box thinking, and I definitely brought that. Even when an idea didn’t land, I always tried, and I think he respected that. I didn’t just sit back and accept what I was handed. I always looked for ways to elevate it, to collaborate, to contribute. And Vince appreciated that effort.”

Carmella parted ways with WWE in early 2025 after her contract was not renewed.

CM Punk has been replaced by Seth Rollins in the official Night of Champions promo video, which you can see below.

Of course, WWE Night of Champions 2025 takes place in Saudi Arabia, which is a country Punk has previously lashed out against.

Cm Punk has been replaced by Seth Rollins in the official Night Of Champions promo video 👀 pic.twitter.com/xBWXWEHJ5x — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) May 15, 2025

And finally, you can check out a video of Randy Orton’s wife Kim flipping off John Cena following WWE Backlash 2025 below: