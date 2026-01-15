CM Punk recently shared a behind-the-scenes story from Saturday Night’s Main Event that had nothing to do with championship drama and everything to do with respect between artists. While the event was packed with star power, including appearances from Metro Boomin and NBA standout Tyrese Haliburton, Punk was especially excited to see actor Jon Bernthal sitting ringside for John Cena’s final match. In a new interview with ComicBook.com, Punk explained that spotting Bernthal in the crowd led to an uncharacteristic backstage moment.

According to Punk, he personally asked someone backstage to bring Bernthal behind the curtain so he could thank him face-to-face for his work as Frank Castle. “I never do this,” Punk admitted, explaining that he felt compelled to speak up as a lifelong comic book fan. Punk praised Bernthal’s portrayal of The Punisher, telling him that after watching “every single iteration of The Punisher try to make it to the big screen and the small screen and…fail spectacularly,” Bernthal was the one who finally “nailed it.” Punk emphasized how meaningful it was to see the character treated with seriousness and intensity, adding that Bernthal was visibly appreciative of the moment.

The exchange left a lasting impression on Punk, who stressed that acknowledging great work matters just as much backstage as it does in the ring. He noted that Bernthal’s version of the character stood out because of the effort and authenticity behind it, calling the performance “so damn good” and saying he’s eager to see more, including the actor’s recent return to the role. For Punk, the interaction was a reminder that whether it’s wrestling or acting, passion and craft are always worth recognizing, especially when someone truly gets it right.