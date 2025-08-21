“The Best in the World” is excited about WWE now being with “The Industry Leader in Sports.”

CM Punk appeared on ESPN’s First Take today, where he was asked if his WWE return has lived up to expectations.

“For me, yeah, I think it’s been everything that I ever thought WWE could and should be — behind the scenes and in front of the camera,” Punk said. “That’s a better question you should ask fans and stuff like that. Because, ultimately, they’re my boss, they’re our bosses.”

Punk came back to WWE in November 2023 following a turbulent run in AEW. Since then, his rivalries with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins have been among the company’s top storylines.

“I think [the fans] could agree I did some pretty spectacular stuff with Drew McIntyre,” Punk noted. “And, unfortunately, I’m currently still — thorn in my side Seth Rollins — involved in that whole vortex. But we’re trying to move on from that, we’re trying to get past that.”

Punk briefly held the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam before Rollins immediately took it. The two will clash again at WWE Clash in Paris on August 31 in a fatal four-way also featuring LA Knight and Jey Uso.

Looking ahead to WWE’s new partnership with ESPN, Punk expressed enthusiasm about the deal.

“I’m really excited. You know, we had a great relationship with Peacock, that’s going to continue in the form of Saturday Night’s Main Event,” Punk said. “But anytime you can rub elbows and be on the same platforms like with ESPN, Netflix, stuff like that — those are just giant, household, you know, synonymous brand names. Synonymous with excellence, like CM Punk, like WWE. So I think it’s going to be a great partnership. Looking forward to it.”

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)